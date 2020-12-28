Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are one of the most entertaining Best friend duos we have seen in Hollywood. Both of them spare no chance to troll each other on social media. In today’s article, we will be discussing 5 times when they engaged in social media banters and made us laugh out loud.

You Sleep With The Wig On?

As you already be knowing that the former Wolverine actor had launched Laughing Man Coffee in 2011. Remember when he had enlisted the Ryan Reynolds to narrate a new commercial for the company. But Reynolds took this opportunity not just to promote the coffee brand but also to take a jibe at Hugh Jackman as well. Have a look at the dig here.

You sleep with the wig on? https://t.co/b8t5D8vMk1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 15, 2020

Birthday Wish

Ryan Reynolds expressed his love for Hugh Jackman on his Birthday. The actor in an Insta story said, “Hey Hugh, I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and tell you I love you. I’m down here in Atlanta, I wish I could be celebrating with you.” He added, “You may notice that it’s a little quiet around the house this morning. That’s because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we’re having an amazing time. And we miss you.”

Crushing Hugh’s X-Men Reunion Zoom Call:

The original X-Men cast just wanted to have a little reunion on Zoom while under lockdown, but Ryan Reynolds had other plans. He not only crashed the call, but also got a few more people to join in and Hugh just looked like he died inside.

Fans Or Protestors? :

After visiting Beijing, Hugh took to social media and uploaded a picture of his amazing visit. He wrote,“Thanks for an amazing visit Beijing!” But Ryan Reynolds retweeted the picture and wrote, “Pretty sure those are protesters.”

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

Logan’s 3rd Anniversary:

Ryan Reynolds knows how to keep things witty and how to always be in the character. That man always behaves like Deadpool and it’s hilarious. Have a look at how he celebrated Logan’s 3rd anniversary.

How has it been 3 years? I know how I’m celebrating. #Logan pic.twitter.com/N48J1Ckd1c — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2020

Well, we must admit that Ryan Reynolds all the banters are hilarious. What’s your take on it? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

