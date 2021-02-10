The critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu, which was the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category this year, failed to make it to the shortlist for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malayalam-language film does not feature in the shortlist.

In the International Feature Film category, 15 films have made it to the next round of voting. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.

The films that are still in the race for the Best Foreign Film Oscar are: Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina), The Mole Agent (Chile), Charlatan (Czech Republic), Another Round (Denmark), Two Of Us (France), La Llorona (Guatemala), Better Days (Hong Kong), Sun Children (Iran), Night Of The Kings (Ivory Coast), I’m No Longer Here (Mexico), Hope (Norway), Collective (Romania), Dear Comrades! (Russia), A Sun (Taiwan) and The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia).

Jallikattu, the 2019 action drama, is based on the short story named Maoist by Hareesh. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

The story revolves around a buffalo that flees from a slaughterhouse in a remote hill town of Kerala and ends up unleashing pandemonium as the townsfolk end up in its hunt. As the hapless animal runs riot about town, the plot brings alive the vicious side of humanity.

The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on March 15. This year, the award gala will be held on April 25.

