Sanjay Dutt is a force to be reckoned with even today. As soon as the lockdown started easing he hit the ground running and went ahead and completed 3 movie shoots. His birthday gave people a glimpse of his look in the movie KGF 2. With so many shoots done and more work upcoming there is some more good news for fans in store.

A source has revealed, “Sanjay Dutt has been shooting back to back, with two historical dramas and one action movie he has been quite busy. He shot for Bhuj in November then moved onto KGF 2 sets in December and he was still not done. He then moved to PrithviRaj’s set and completed trio of films. He is also set to put pen to paper on a new film as he has been reading scripts for a while now and is well into the narration phase.”

With 2 historicals and one action movie in his bag, Sanjay is all about showing his craft in different spaces. With one historical flick being an action drama while other is an action drama and both take place in different timelines which need different preparation altogether. Put in the mix KGF 2 where the Munna bhai actor plays a pivotal role in a Vikings inspired look. All this makes for a series of varied performances from the veteran.

Sanjay Dutt’s fans must have cracker of a time with movies like Bhuj, PrithiviRaj, KGF 2, Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior upcoming for the actor. With all movies bringing forth Sanjay in a different light his skill and craft will reign supreme as his mettle will be proved once again with the versatility his work offers.

He will be seen as Adheera in KGF 2 which is his next. His indelible spirit ceased him to work without a body double and did all the action sequences by himself for KGF 2. With handful of releases in a year the Sanjay Dutt is all set to take 2021 by its horn.

