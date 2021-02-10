If there is one person in India that has made people stay on Twitter with her action, it’s Kangana Ranaut. Following her unique streak of Tweets, she most recently compared herself to the likes of Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise and challenged her hater to bring one actor from across the globe who can match her range. Turns out her rant doesn’t end there, she has some more to say about the row. Ranaut has now again targeted Meryl Streep and now wants to know how many Padma awards does she have. Read on to know everything you should about this update below.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, Kangana Ranaut is a 3-time National honour awardee and also includes the prestigious Padma Shri in it. Yesterday, Kangana shared a video of her transformation for her several projects, including Thalaivi and Dhaakad. She said that there is no other actor in the world who can match her range of versatility.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.” Netizens had a gala time over the tweet and it was all over the Internet in no time.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021 Advertisement

While it was all still fresh, Kangana Ranaut decided to reply to people trolling her for comparing her to Meryl Streep. Ranaut wrote, “Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth.”

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Seems like the row is going to continue for sometimes. Meanwhile, yesterday Kangana Ranaut found herself in a legal soup again. An advocate has filed a criminal case against the actor for labelling protesting Farmers as terrorist in her recent tweets and comments. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Did You Know? Hrithik Roshan Rejected This Hollywood Debut Co-Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube