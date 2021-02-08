Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a look of her character Agent Agni in the upcoming film Dhaakad on Monday. She says the role is a depiction of Bhairavi, the goddess of death.

Kangana posted the look on Instagram. The image seems to capture an action sequence with a burning car visible in the backdrop. The actress is armed with a machine gun and a pistol.

“They call her Agni… the brave one #dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death … #dhaakad,” Kangana wrote as the caption.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Arjun Rampal as the antagonist Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is slated to release on October 1.

On Thursday, some of the tweets by actress Kangana Ranaut were deleted by the microblogging site, which stated that the posts were in violation of their rules.

The move by the digital platform comes after the actress went on a rant against international pop sensation Rihanna for supporting the ongoing farmers protest. Kangana Ranaut called Rihanna a p*rn singer, a “p*rn star”, and a Left Wing role model.

The two tweets, which were deleted, were related to the farmer protests.

Soon after, Twitter sent out a statement opening up about their move.

“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” said a Twitter spokesperson.

One tweet, considered derogatory and pulled down by the platform, was one where Kangana Ranaut referred to several Indian cricketers as “Dhobi ka Kutta”. The other one pulled down was for Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu.

Back in January, Kangana had shared that her Twitter account had been restricted temporarily.

It came after Kangana Ranaut made controversial remarks about creators of the web series Tandav through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was “time to take their heads off”, for allegedly insulting Hindu gods.

