SS Rajamouli, one of the celebrated directors of south cinema, last year announced that his next directorial venture after RRR will be with Mahesh Babu. While not many details about the film had been revealed at that time, the latest report throws light about the much-anticipated movie.

Advertisement

The film will reportedly go on floors in 2022 and it will be a jungle-based adventure. It will be a new space for both Mahesh Babu and the filmmaker. Now the excitement about the film is at an all-time high owing to this collaboration. The film’s script is being written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad.

Advertisement

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has said, “After directing back-to-back period drama’s, SS Rajamouli and his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, are set to explore an altogether new world with the Mahesh Babu film. It’s a jungle-based adventure, essentially an African forest action-adventure, with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema. While the story will be set in a world of forests, it will be packed with a lot of action, thrills and drama. Even Mahesh is excited to foray into this high on VFX film.”

SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad is a well-known writer for films like Magadheera, Bahubali franchise and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He currently working towards developing the script for the jungle-based adventure film. The source also said, “Rajamouli and his father worked on this idea through the lockdown, and the director will now get into the space of writing the action-adventure again on wrapping up the work on RRR. While no shooting timelines are in place as yet, the earliest it can go on the floors towards the end of 2022. A call on shooting schedule will be taken once the script is completely locked.”

This SS Rajamouli film is also expected to be to the likes of Hollywood action adventures like Indiana Jones and Jumanji Franchise. The source further said, “It’s a subject that hasn’t been explored in Indian cinema much, which is the reason why the trio is planning to bring it to the spectacle for the Pan-Indian audience in multiple languages. The subject has tremendous potential at the box-office. The first step is to lock the script and then move onto virtually creating the world of jungles.”

The writer of the film, KV Vijayendra Prasad, also confirmed the news by saying, “It’s too early to talk about it right now, but yes, I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space (for Mahesh Babu film).” He also said that the timelines of the film are not fixed yet but the film will happen.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Actor Yash Has Already Signed His Next Biggie, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube