Pan India star Yash is making huge waves since the first part of KGF released. He already enjoyed a huge fan following, but his career took a 360-degree turn after this movie. And now, we hear that he is all set to move on to the next project.

Even as KGF Chapter 2 wraps up shooting and readies for a Summer 2021 release, the Kannada superstar has moved on to his next project. We know that you want to know it all, so keep scrolling further.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Yash has zeroed on in his next project. And it’s going to be a slick action thriller directed by Narthan who, like Prashant Neel when he was elected to direct KGF, is relatively new. Narthan has earlier directed the highly acclaimed khaki-coloured action film, Mufti in 2017, which was a big Kannada hit.

Says a source very close to the Pan India star, “Yash was very impressed by Narthan and asked Narthan to write a film for him. Narthan brought a couple of scripts for Yash. But somehow they lacked that ‘IT’ quality which Yash was looking for after KGF. Narthan has now written a script which is just what Yash wanted to do after KGF. It is slick and contemporary with terrific action pieces.”

As for the KGF director Prashanth moving on to Prabhas for his next, the source says, “After spending three years together both Prashanth and Yash needed a break from one another. Just like the Pan India star was impressed with Prashanth’s script when he brought KGF to him, so too with Narthan whose script has bowled Yash over. It’s time to create another magic.”

Talking about Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, reports are flowing in that the makers have demanded a monstrous amount of as high as 80 crores. Earlier, the distributing company interested in this film has now taken a step back, if reports are something to go by. Speaking of the last instalment, the film had put up a collection of around 11 crores in overseas.

Well, how excited are you for this new project signed by the Pan-India star?

