KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly the most awaited film in India currently. Starring Yash in a lead role, the film has high expectations pinned on it and all of its versions including Kannada (original), Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, are expected to perform phenomenally well.

Advertisement

While any person who isn’t much aware of the box office would even predict it to be Sandalwood’s biggest hit ever, it’s the Hindi version which is grabbing all the limelight. For the unversed, KGF’s first instalment had released in 2018. In front of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, it (Hindi version) was touted to be a complete washout but things turned upside down. Initially, SRK’s film dominated the game but Yash’s Rocky saga turned the tables during its second-week run.

Advertisement

Owing to such a history and huge success on OTT, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2’s Hindi version is expected to enjoy a sky-high number starting from its opening day itself. But will it manage to cross other non-Bollywood openers on the list? To make a guess, let’s take a look at the top placings. (note: Inclusive of only Indian films)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had an epic level of pre-release buzz, thanks to social media craze of “Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?” The film saw huge advance bookings across all its versions, but Hindi’s numbers came out more than expected. This Prabhas starrer made a colossal sum of 41 crores from its Hindi version alone.

Saaho (2019)

Another Prabhas’ movie on the list. Post Baahubali mania, the Darling actor has built his tremendous fan base all across the country. Be it a simple announcement, teaser release or anything, every bit of detail regarding the actor gets sold like a hot cake. And when it comes to a movie like Saaho, which is high on action and VFX, the audience is expected to flock theatres. A similar thing happened as this actioner put up a total of 24.40 crores on day 1 with its Hindi version.

2.0 (2018)

2.0 had n number of reasons to be in buzz. Be it Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s collaboration, Shankar’s direction or heavy use of high-end VFX, every aspect of the film was in talks before the release. Akshay’s addition worked really well as the film took a really good opening of 20.25 crores with its Hindi version.

Kabali (2016)

Kabali created a rage with its teaser featuring Rajinikanth in a ‘gangsta’ look. The film had a decent pre-release buzz for its Hindi version. It earned an amount of 5.20 crores on day 1.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

At the time of Baahubali: The Beginning’s release there was no Prabhas mania across the nation. The film was riding high on SS Rajamouli’s name who had earned a decent following in Hindi belt with his movies like Makkhi and Magadheera. It started on a decent note by taking a start of 5.15 crores on day1.

Now, after taking a look at top 5 non-Bollywood openers (Hindi version), KGF Chapter 2 is sure shot to beat 2.0’s opening day of 20.25 crores. But it will be interesting to see if this Yash starrer topples Saaho’s 24.40 crores. Currently, Baahubali 2 is way out of reach.

KGF 2 releases on 16th July 2021.

Must Read: Master: Fans Go Crazy Over Deleted Scene Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube