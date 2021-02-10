Sandeepa Dhar is one of the prettiest faces in the Bollywood industry. The 32-year-old actress has a massive fan base on social media owing to her impressive performances on the silver screen. The Heropanti actress just shared a video on her Instagram handle and it’s too hot to handle.

Sandeepa shared the video with a caption that read, “50 shades of white ! 👼🏻”.

Sandeepa Dhar donned a white coloured swimsuit with a belt in the middle and paired it with a sheer cape and matching polka dot heels. For makeup, the actress chose nude shaded hues on the eyes with bold brows and nude lips.

Sandeepa accessorised the look with golden chained hoops and stole the show with those moves and that wink in the video. Take a look at it here:

A user commented, “Really hot and impressive.🔥❤️👏”. Another user commented, “❤️😍stunning!!🔥🔥🔥”.

Sandeepa Dhar’s comment section is filled with hearts and fire emojis in this video.

The actress is really active on social media and often treats her fans with pretty pictures and videos of herself. A while ago, Sandeepa shared a picture of herself in a breathtaking dress with a caption that read, “She is a mermaid, but approach her with caution. Her mind swims at a depth most would drown in. 🌊 ☀️ 🧜🏻‍♀”

We are in particular huge fans of Sandeepa Dhar’s dance videos and those mesmerising reels. The transitions in her videos are smooth and her confidence stands out in all her videos.

Tell us what you think of Sandeepa’s 50 shades of white in the comments section below.

