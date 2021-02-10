Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise is one of the most sought after and awaited things in Bollywood. Ever since the news of Tiger 3 has made it to the mainstream, fans have gone crazy and waiting for the smallest update. While the updates about the filming and location have dominated the mainstream for the past couple of weeks, today seems the day when we are possibly getting a glimpse of Salman’s look from the film. The Bhai of Bollywood was spotted in the city last night, and that might be his look for the next spy flick.

Tiger 3 is being directed by Band Bajaa Baarat fame Maneesh Sharma and will take the thrill a notch higher. The film will continue to be a spy thriller and regain its original lead cast that includes Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film will take off to several European countries and the recce is already done for the same. Now below is what the new update is.

As per the new pictures that the little birdies have dropped by to us, Salman Khan was spotted in Bandra last night. And what has intrigued us is him sporting a new look. The actor can be seen in a greying stubble. If the fans and their speculations are to be believed this must be the look Tiger might have in the Threequel this time around. Only Salman or someone from the team can confirm this.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is set to begin shooting next month and Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the team will start work in Mumbai. A source close to Bollywood Hungama said, “The first schedule begins in March at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The team, including Salman and Katrina, will shoot for almost a month within the studio. In April, it would be a break for them, as Salman will jump into the promotions of his Eid 2021 release, Radhe, whereas Katrina will commence shooting for a new film in the meantime.”

The source added, “The core premise of Tiger 3 is set in Europe and the team will be shooting extensively at multiple countries across Europe. It’s going to be a 45-to-50-day schedule, with them jumping from one location to the other. Europe is down with COVID at this point of time, however, the team is optimistic on the scenario to get much better from the month of June. The schedule has been planned keeping all the factors and uncertainty in mind.”

