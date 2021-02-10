We have always heard that there is a fine line between hating someone and loving them. But exactly how fine is it? Many Hollywood movies have shown us that this line is so subtle that after spending some days with each other, it tends to disappear.

So today, when Valentine’s Day is around the corner, we bring you 5 Hollywood movies couples who went from hating each other to becoming the love of their life. So scroll down and have a look at our pick of the best 5.

Jack and Joy – What Happens In Vegas

Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz), a high-strung equity trader who has just been dumped by her fiancé and Jack Fuller (Ashton Kutcher), an easy-going carpenter who’s been fired from his job, head to Las Vegas to distress. While there and under the influence of alcohol, the duo gets married and then argue for a divorce the next day. But it all changes when they hit the three million dollar jackpot at the casino.

While fighting to get a share in the cash prize amidst a divorce proceeding, the judge declares that this Hollywood couple has to attempt to co-exist for six months. This period is filled with hilarious instances of the duo trying to put other. Their attempts to prove the other doesn’t deserve the cash, makes them becoming lovers in the end even more special.

Margot and Andrew – The Proposal

Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) is Canadian editor-in-chief at a New York book publishing company who is known to subdue her subordinates, especially her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds). When threatened to be deported to Canada, Magaret reveals she and Andrew are in love and are all set to be married soon.

After sticking a deal for promotion and getting his book published, Andrew and Magaret head to Alaska to celebrate his grandmother’s birthday. What happens there is the duo getting to know each other in ways they never expected. Trust me; we were all rooting for Andrew to stop the plane from taking off and propose to her in Hollywood style.

Anna and Dublin – Leap Year

It’s a leap year, and real estate stager Anna Brady (Amy Adams) is heading to Ireland behind her boyfriend of four years to propose to him. After falling prey to bad weather, she meets Declan O’Callaghan (Matthew Goode), a grumpy Irish innkeeper who she pays to take her to Dublin.

On a journey that is full of comedy, hilarious situations and a fake marriage, the duo fall in love, only to realize when they part ways. The final scenes in which Anna proposed to him is something we all love and wish we see more of in Hollywood.

Sophie and Charlie – Letters to Juliet

This is one of the most unlikely couples who were poles apart but finally ended up being together. Sophie Hall (Amanda Seyfried) head to Verona, Italy with her fiancé Victor (Gael García Bernal) for a pre-honeymoon. While there, Victor concentrates on researching for his soon-to-open hotel. After feeling neglected by him, Sophie joins those who respond to love letter addressed to Julie as Secretaries. During this time, she finds an unanswered letter by a Claire Smith (Vanessa Redgrave) from 1957 and responds to it.

On receiving the response, Claire and her grandson Charlie Wyman (Christopher Egan) head to search her long lost love Lorenzo and Sophie. While on their trip, the couple’s clashing personalities and ideologies unknowingly get them falling head over heels for each other. The final proposal in this Hollywood film is goals.

Eric and Hally – Life As We Know It

Holly Berenson (Katherine Heigl) and Eric Messer (Josh Duhamel) are poles apart. Their best friends, Peter and Alison, initially set them up on a blind date but it fails – miserably. Years later, on the arrival of their first kid, the duo makes Holly and Eric his godparent and – unknown to them – his legal guardians in case they pass away.

Unfortunately, soon after the kid’s first birthday, Peter and Allison come across an accident and pass away leaving their kid in the care of the barely cordial couple. While spending days and nights together to bring up the kid as best as they could, while dealing with social service workers too, the two falls in love. And we get another race to the airport Hollywood scene.

Which Hollywood couple who were haters but became lovers do you like the best? Let us know in the comments.

