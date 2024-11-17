Julia Roberts, the rom-com queen, reportedly passed on The Proposal. The movie that gave us Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s epic chemistry could’ve had Julia in the lead. But she said no. Bullock took it from there, turning it into a rom-com classic.

Here’s the kicker: Roberts didn’t ghost the rom-com world by choice. “If I had read something at the Notting Hill or My Best Friend’s Wedding level, I would’ve done it,” she spilled to The New York Times. Basically, she has been holding out for that perfect, laugh-out-loud script—and trust us, the wait has been real.

Enter Ticket to Paradise. Finally, a rom-com script caught her eye. But Julia Roberts had one condition—she’d only do it if George Clooney were her co-star. “I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney.’” Turns out, George had the same thought. “Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me,” she said. And just like that, they teamed up and brought the movie to life.

So, how did it feel to step back into the rom-com world? Like riding a bike. “I love to laugh and be funny. It’s a joy to play in that sandbox,” Roberts said. And honestly, who doesn’t love seeing her back where she belongs?

On the personal front, Julia Roberts recently celebrated a huge milestone: 20 years of marriage to Danny Moder. During an appearance on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert asked her for the secret to a happy marriage. Her answer? “Kissing.”

Colbert, naturally, went with “Apologize!” and immediately realized he’d been out-romanced. “Well, I’d like to apologize to my wife for not saying ‘kissing,’” he joked.

Whether she’s turning down iconic roles, making epic comebacks, or dropping one-word marriage wisdom, Julia Roberts proves she’s still got it. And while The Proposal wasn’t meant to be, she’s still the undisputed queen of rom-coms—and Hollywood royalty.

