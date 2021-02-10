Kim Kardashian shared a picture of a painting which was painted by her 7-year-old daughter North West. And soon after, the trolls started questioning the authenticity of the painting. Now the reality tv star is lashing out at them for messing with her when it comes to her children. Read to know the scoop here.
Advertisement
Kim shared North’s painting on her Instagram story and soon trolls started attacking her. But unlike other times, this time the reality tv star decided to give back to the trolls like a pro.
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian shared a long note on her Instagram story that read, “DON’ T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN! My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT !!”
Trending
Kim also shared a picture later of her daughter North holding the same painting in her Instagram story.
Check it out:
Meanwhile, Twitter was going crazy with trolls on Kim Kardashian daughter’s painting. A user tweeted, “If I could afford private art lessons or study at a fancy private school I’d probably paint as well as kim kardashian’s daughter too.”
Another user tweeted, “Congratulations North! Here’s a picture of my 5 years old child’s painting ! Im sooo proud of him !”
Take a look at some of the trolls here:
If I could afford private art lessons or study at a fancy private school I’d probably paint as well as kim kardashian’s daughter too.
— flymiamibro22 (@notelisal20) February 9, 2021
Congratulations North 👏 Here’s a picture of my 5 years old child’s painting ! Im sooo proud of him ! 😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/G4nGtqVl6N
— Socrade (@longdumat) February 9, 2021
@KimKardashian when’s north dropping the tutorial? I need help with my coursework lmao
— Kayleigh✨ (@kayleighkardash) February 10, 2021
northhh @KimKardashian 😍😍😍 https://t.co/jGgWsB1piN
— 🦋 (@motherdevils_) February 10, 2021
Kim Kardashian: my daughter North west invented electric cars! Here is her first model she made! She wants to call it a “roadster.” 💀😂 #KimKardashian #NorthWest pic.twitter.com/y1iXSolq6w
— J (@Idk1336) February 10, 2021
What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s long note giving it back to the trolls? Tell us in the comments below.
Must Read: The Powerpuff Girls Are Finally Coming Back & Here’s What You Need To Know About Its Live Action Reboot
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement