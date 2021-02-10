All you The Powerpuff Girls fans out there, here’s some exciting news for you. As per latest reports, CW is all set to give its audiences a blast from the past with a live-action reboot of the much-loved cartoon siblings.

Want to know more details about it? Well, scroll down and have a look at all the pilots CW has announced.

As per a report in Variety, CW has announced three pilot orders and one straight-to-series pickup. The straight-to-series pickup is a reboot of the series The 4400. The pilots include live-action reboot of The Powerpuff girls, the DC project ‘Naomi’ from Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and an untitled religious dramedy from Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir

Talking about 4400, the series overlooked, undervalued and marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last century and returned in an instant without ageing a day and with no memory of the time gone by.

The 4400 reboot has been in development at CW since 2018. It will be written by Ariana Jackson and executively produced by Jackson, Anna Fricke and Laura Terry. CBS Studios will produce it. The original show was created by René Echevarria and Scott Peters. It starred Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Conchita Campbell, and Mahershala Ali. It ran for four seasons from 2004 to 2007.

As for the loved cartoon, The Powerpuff Girls’ live-action series was first announced to be in development in August. Based on the Cartoon Network show, created by Craig McCracken, the reboot series will see the little superheroes as disillusioned youngsters in their twenties. The trio will resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting, and it’s to be seen if they will agree to reunite when the world needs them the most.

The project is written and executively produced by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody via Vita Vera Films. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will also be on board as executive producers via Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce. The Cartoon Network animated series ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005. A film titled, ‘The Powerpuff Girls Movie’ was released in 2002, while a rebooted animated series aired on the cartoon channel in 2016.

Naomi was announced in early December. The show follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. DuVernay and Blankenship are attached to write and executive produce the show. DuVernay is the executive producer via ARRAY Filmworks, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY producing. Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio.

The Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir project is about two millennial nuns, who start as strangers and become sisters on a funny, spiritual journey to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic church. While one is a devout true believer, the new arrival has yet to take her final vows. Rothrock and Weir will write and executively produce the series with Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein (via Sutton St. Productions). CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

