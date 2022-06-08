‘Ozark’ star Julia Garner is currently the frontrunner for the role of ‘Take a Bow’ hitmaker Madonna in an upcoming biopic at Universal Pictures, reports ‘Deadline’.

The Emmy-winner, Julia Garner has been the top contender for the role since the start of the year but insiders add the reason an offer hasn’t gone out yet is there are still several things in play which include the budget as well as some creative factors which include how long the film is.

‘Deadline’ further states that Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody and has been meticulous in the casting process putting talent through a boot camp that included testing on dancing and singing.

The studio has made it clear it needed at the very least a name audiences recognise and Julia Garner has been that person for some time given her leading lady status following star making roles in Ozark and most recently Inventing Anna.

Julia Garner is currently filming the Paramount thriller ‘Apartment 7A’.

