Money Heist

Considered as one of the best series ever, this Spanish hit will immerse you in the twisted world of a robbery gone wild with characters that you’ll love. It’s final installment is out on Netflix, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you must!

Doctor

A military doctor embarks on a journey to track down his former fiance’s kidnapped niece, and how a twist in the tale leads him to an even larger mission. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and a host to mesmerizing music and excellent artists, this intriguing Tamil film and entertaining thriller must be added to your Netflix watchlist!

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

In this pulpy Hindi thriller on Netflix, a romantic simpleton, Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin) becomes an object of desire for Purva (Anchal Singh), a powerful politician’s daughter who will go to any lengths to get him. Pushing him down a dark and risky path to reclaim his life and love Shikha (Shweta Tripathi Sharma). Good news, Season 2 is on the way!

All of Us Are Dead

A high school becomes the epicentre of a zombie virus outbreak. Students who are trapped must fight their way out — or risk becoming one of the rabid infected. This Korean Netflix thriller has it all: brave characters, a frightening zombie-like virus, and crazy cliffhangers that will keep you wanting for more!

Ozark

Financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) is on the move with his wife Wendy (Laura Linneyand) and their two children after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, forcing him to take unusual steps to keep his family safe. The Byrdes’ fate is in jeopardy, and the dire circumstances force the fractured family to come together. This is a masterfully crafted crime thriller that strikes all the right notes and refuses to dial down the tension for even a single second. Watch the latest installment of the series, out on Netflix.

Kurup

If you are in the mood for a solid, suspenseful film that will keep you guessing, watch this Malayalam film, Kurup. Based on a true story, starring Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the role of Sukumara Kurup, a criminal on the run after committing a heinous crime, this film is sure to keep you glued to your seat. Also catch Tovino Thomas of Netflix special Minnal Murali fame make a cameo in this thriller!

