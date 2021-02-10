Dr Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young has a special request to make to the court. According to her, the headphones entrepreneur dated during their marriage. Now, amid their ongoing divorce battle, she wants the court to check the cash flow of three women the rapper dated during their marriage.

Advertisement

Young wants the three alleged girlfriends of the Compton, California native, deposed as to how much ‘The Next Episode’ artist was contributing to their lifestyles. Keep reading further to know more.

Advertisement

According to reports in T.M.Z., Nicole Young said in court docs that an attorney representing Dr Dre’s alleged girlfriends has been stalling in setting a date for the depositions, the outlet reported. Young’s legal team said time is crucial for collecting the depositions, as it impacts their working agreements in regards to spousal support and prenuptial agreement.

Nicole Young, who was previously wed to N.B.A. player Sedale Threatt, said she initially signed a prenuptial agreement, but the ‘Keep Their Heads Ringin” performer later destroyed it during the better times in the marriage.

In one instance, Young said she wants lawyers to speak with one of the alleged mistresses as to whether Dr Dre bought her a $2.15 million home two years ago .

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr Dre last summer after 24 years of marriage. They share two children – son Truice Young (24) and daughter Truly Young (20). According to the outlet, the Beats Electronics founder has been giving Young $293,306 monthly amid their split. In addition, he gave her $2 million in a one-time payment for temporary support in the wake of a brain aneurysm he suffered last month at his home in Pacific Palisades, California.

Since returning home from a stint in the hospital, the rap veteran has included almost a week in an Intensive Care Unit. We wonder what will happen next. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Jason Segel Reveals How He Found A Good Buddy In Casey Affleck On The Sets Of ‘Our Friend’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube