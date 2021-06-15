Television actors in India have a huge fan following, probably more than many film actors. One such is Dilip Joshi who has become a household name as Jethalal thanks to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The seasoned actor is loved immensely by masses but is a bit private when it comes to off-screen life.

Filled with curiosity, there are many fans of Dilip who want to know about his lifestyle and income. Expectedly, the internet is full of stuff cashing in on fans’ curiosity, by selling some fake information. One such fake thing is that the veteran actor possesses a lavish mansion with a swimming pool. Can you make a guess, how the TMKOC actor reacted to this news? Well, scroll below to know more.

It was back in 2018 when Dilip Joshi gave a small byte to Nation Next. During the talk, he addressed the rumours of him living in a mansion. The interviewer asked about news people hear on the internet. Dilip asserted that such reports are fake and he himself faced such a case when he got to know about his rumoured mansion.

Dilip Joshi narrated, “Mere jo niji dost hai woh bhi maanne lage ki ye konsa ghar hai bhai, humko bhi dikhao. Maine bola ‘mujhe bhi dekhna hai’ agar kahi mile toh'” (Even my close friends started believing reports that I own a lavish house and asked me to show them. I said ‘even I want to see it’ if found anywhere).

On the work front, Dilip Joshi is currently busy with the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The shooting location was changed recently to Silvassa, owing to shooting restrictions in Mumbai.

