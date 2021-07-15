How much ever you hate to admit but casting couch does exist in the entertainment industry. Now, in a recent interview, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma has opened up on her casting couch experience and how it has affected her. Scroll down to know the details below.

Aradhana who hails from Ranchi revealed that the incident took place in her hometown and the casting agent tried to touch her.

Speaking to Times of India, Aradhana Sharma revealed her casting couch incident and said, “An incident did happen to me and I can never forget it in my entire life. It happened four-five years back. I was studying in Pune then. It happened in my home town Ranchi. There was a person, who was doing casting in Mumbai. I was doing modelling assignments in Pune and hence was a bit known. I went to Ranchi as he said he is casting for some role. We were doing script reading in a room and he was trying to touch me.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress further added, “I couldn’t figure out what was happening. I just remember pushing him, opening the door and running away. I couldn’t share this to anyone for a few days. It was a love scene reading script. It was very bad.”

When asked if the casting couch experience pushed her away from the profession, Aradhana Sharma said, “I started having trust issues. I can’t stay with a man in one room. I can’t even stay with my papa. This has happened with me. I was 19/20 years old then. I couldn’t let anyone touch me. I used to feel so bad. It was a very bad experience for me. My mother and I wanted to confront him but then our family members stopped.”

What are your thoughts on the TMKOC actress Aradhana Sharma revealing her casting couch experience? Tell us in the comments below.

