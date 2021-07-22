Advertisement

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee have given us several gems. The two had collaborated on nearly 10 films which are still remembered today. The filmmaker’s authentic and simple story-telling produced many cults. However, the director was upset with other directors for exploiting Bachchan’s image. Scroll down to know more.

Big B and Mukherjee gave some of the cult films like Anand, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Namak Haraam and many more. These films are widely remembered even today for Bachchan’s versatility. The films made him a household name in the country.

Late filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee was upset with other directors that Amitabh Bachchan was being used for his “angry young man” image. He claimed that Big B was reduced to a stunt man. During a conversation with Filmfare in 1988, the filmmaker said, “Other directors tried to exploit his image. They reduced him to a stunt man. Some people said I made a blunder by making him sing classical songs in Alaap when he was busy holding guns and booze bottles in other films. Unfortunately, Alaap didn’t do well. It was released during the emergency when I was very depressed. I thought it was the end of my life.”

Mukherjee also spoke about dropping Amitabh from his cult film Guddi. He said, “What could I do? After shooting for five-six days, his secretary rang up and said he had no more dates. Anand had been released and he had become a star overnight. So I said ‘forget about Guddi’. I rang up Amitabh in Madras and told him, ‘You’re out of Guddi but you will be in my next film’. Later Amitabh came and said he wanted to marry Jaya. I told Jaya ‘I am not coming to the marriage from your side. I will be there from my son’s side.'”

Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Amitabh Bachchan’s working together can definitely be called the golden period of the industry. Bollywood will forever remain indebted to the two for opening its wings and giving it a new horizon.

