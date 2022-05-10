Shantanu Maheshwari, Ashnoor Kaur Team Up For Love Ballad 'Tutt Gaya'

Actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur have come together for a love song titled ‘Tutt Gaya’.

Paired together for the first time, the anthem captures the adorable chemistry of the new couple with the scenic locales of Rishikesh in the backdrop. Composed by Gourov Dasgupta, with lyrics written by Kunwar Juneja and sung by Stebin Ben, Tutt Gaya brings a striking visual delight that has been directed by Aditya Datt.

“It was wonderful working with Ashnoor on ‘Tut Gaya’. The song and its emotional graph are sketched out in a defined manner. It felt like a movie. It’s a sweet story of love between a boy and a girl trying to reach out to each other and express their feelings. I am excited to see the reaction of the listeners”, says Shantanu.

Stebin Ben, Kunwar Juneja, Gourov Dasgupta and Aditya Datt join forces to bring the latest romantic track.

Ashnoor added: “Shooting for this song with Shantanu was great fun. We shot it in the chills of Rishikesh but am overwhelmed by the warm response by our audience. ‘Tut Gaya’ is the kind of song I would love to listen to on repeat and I’m assured that it will be loved by the audiences.”

“Our fresh pairing has been welcomed by our fans with the #ShaNoor on social media already.”

‘Tut Gaya’ is available on Saregama Music Youtube channel.

