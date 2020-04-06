Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Takes The Savage Challenge, Nominates Sunny Leone & Dancer Muddassar Khan

As more people across the globe choose to stay safe at home, fun challenges and viral trends are nearly a given to make the quarantine period bearable and even, memorable. ‘Savage dance challenge’ has been keeping celebrities entertained while on lockdown. while there have been several praiseworthy videos so far, no one was expecting actress Giorgia Andriani to join in on the fun.

Recently she was seen doing ‘Macarena Challenge’ for which she nominated Eli Abraham and Anjini Dhawan. Now With ‘Savage Dance Challenge’ setting social media a buzz, it is actress Giorgia Andriani who shared her version to her Instagram page and challenged Sunny Leone, dance king Mudassar Khan, and her bestie Nandini from the industry. However, her perfect moves to the beats of the song have surely made this video worth a watch!

Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’ starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an Item Number in much-awaited ‘Sridevi’s Bungalow’ starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Varrier. With plenty much projects in hands and regular media attention, Giorgia Andriani is all set to have a wonderful journey in Bollywood.

