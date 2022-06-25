Hina Khan has worked really hard on her body. The actress has undergone a drastic body transformation as she makes sure to hit the gym every single day. But netizens have a problem with her flaunting it. She’s currently being trolled over wearing a bikini despite belonging to the Muslim religion. Scroll below for all the details.

Fans would know, Hina has her A game on as far as fashion is concerned. She recently was at Cannes for the film festival and left our jaws dropped with each and every look of hers. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beauty recently posted pictures from the beach and the pictures have grabbed all the eyeballs.

In the latest photo-op, Hina Khan could be seen donning a sea green bikini with cut-outs. She completed the look with a multi-coloured kimono jacket, sunglasses and minimal makeup. The caption of her post read, “Soak up the sun hon.”

A section of netizens were however unhappy with Hina Khan over her revealing outfit. Many culture shamed her and told her that such clothes should not be worn by people of her religion.

A user wrote, “Behan ye bhi utaar de…but ek din ayega ye bhi utar hi jayege tum log kuch bhi kar sakte ho zabardasti hot disne ke liye…aaaaaaa thuuuuuuu”

Another wrote, “kitni be gairat ho gaye ho tum log baap bhai nahi h kya kitna giroege yaar zara bhi sharam nahi aati h bhool gaye ke tum muslim ho be sharam aurat”

“eska bhi fatwa niklega…….pure kaum ko sharminda kar rahi hai….” read a comment.

Another commented, “Trying really hard to be in limelight”

Check out the pictures shared by Hina Khan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

