Kareena Kapoor Khan is one Bollywood actress who doesn’t shy away from expressing her views on anything. She’s a force to be reckoned with and her work speaks it all for her. Bebo is one of the highest-paid and popular actresses in B-town and often makes headlines for her day to day appearances in the city. Earlier today, Kareena was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for London and got brutally mobbed by fans but gracefully handled the situation without losing her cool on them. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kareena is actually travelling to London for her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta. The actress was spotted in an all-white look where she paired white joggers with a white shirt and a half-sleeves matching pullover. She finished off her look with matching shoes and accessorised the look with sunglasses.

As Kareena Kapoor Khan walked towards the entry gate of the airport, fans swarmed around and mobbed her to click selfies with her. And although it was evident looking at Bebo’s face that she was uncomfortable with the entire situation, she didn’t react and smile through it.

Take a look at her video below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan indeed is very graceful. Reacting to her video on Instagram, a user commented, “It’s actually frightening ya 😢How can anyone enjoy clicking by making them uncomfortable 😣” Another user commented, “Aur agar galti se gussa kar diya ya kuch bol diya then people will say kitna attitude hai fir boycott aisi situation hai celebrity kuch nahi kar sakta isme bus patience and ignore.” A third user commented, “If she had reacted…she would have been brutally trolled..🤔..there is no decency left..!”

What are your thoughts on netizens hailing Kareena for not losing her calm even after getting mobbed by fans at the airport? Tell us in the comments below.

