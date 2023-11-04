Aamir Khan is currently having a gala time with his family as he is indulged in the pre-wedding festivities of his daughter Ira Khan. The star kid is all set to tie the knot with his longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who proposed to her in November, last year. Aamir, who co-parents Ira with his former wife Reena Dutta, was earlier seen enjoying a family time at his daughter’s engagement ceremony.

While we wait to see the star daughter walk the aisle to marry the love of his life Nupur, we will tell you about the time, she had opened up about being had opened up about not being traumatized by her parents’ divorce. The superstar and his now-ex-wife Reena parted ways after being married for 16 years.

In November 2020, Ira Khan took to her Instagram to drop a 10-minute-long video where she was seen talking about all the privileges she had as Aamir Khan’s daughter and yet being diagnosed with clinical depression. While talking about it, the actress revealed that she couldn’t figure out what made her sad and what was the reason behind her depression. During the same time, she also happened to speak about her parents divorce and said that couldn’t be the reason for her condition as she wasn’t traumatized with the divorce who parted ways amicably.

In the video, Ira Khan said, “When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatize me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Well, Ira Khan dropped the video days after Kangana Ranaut had reacted to her depression news. She had Tweeted, “At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single-handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, the traditional family system is very important.”

While Ira has refrained from quoting anyone or take anyone’s name, her video had gone viral in no time for all the known reasons.

