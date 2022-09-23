Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikahre.

Ira, who has been dating Nupur for over two years now, took to Instagram where she shared a video from a cycling event. In the clip, Ira is seen standing at the stands. Nupur, dressed in cycling gear, comes up to her, goes down on his knees and pulls out a ring.

Nupur Shikhare asks Ira Khan: “Will you marry me?”, to which she happily responds “Yes!.”

Ira Khan took to her Instagram and shared the video with the caption, “Popeye: She said yes 🥰❤️ Ira: Hehe☺️🤭😋 I said yes.”

Take a look at the dreamy proposal below:

The two seal the deal with a kiss, while her friends and the crowd cheer for the couple.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutt, with whom he got separated in 2002. They also have a son named Junaid together.

