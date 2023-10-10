Despite enjoying a massive fan base, Shah Rukh Khan has often been labeled as anti-national. The superstar, who’s currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Jawan, is amongst the most celebrated and loved Khans of all time. No matter where he goes, he’s sure to leave everyone mesmerized with his charm and allure. While many have often commented on him being labeled as anti-national, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya had once called him the biggest nationalist amongst the other Khan.

Abhijeet is a renowned singer of Bollywood who has been the voice behind SRK’s songs from films like Chalte Chalte, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Baadshah, among many others. Earlier in an interview, the singer had reacted to Shah Rukh Khan being called anti-national.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s old video of him talking about Shah Rukh Khan being labeled as ‘anti-national’. He once told Lehren, “Koi usko bole he was ‘anti-national’, bahut logon ne koshish kiya. Lekin Shah Rukh Khan se bada koi nationalist hai nahi. Usne jab jab picturein banai hai jaise Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustanti- flop hogayi, Swadesh, Asoka. Aap keh kaise sakte ho woh bhi ek Indian aur Hindu culture ko usne zayda promote kiya hai? Chahe woh sangeet mehendi party ho shaadiyon mein.”

He further added, “Mere khayaal se Shah Rukh Khan se bada nationalist toh koi hai nahi. Baaki mere aur uske beech mein professional aur commercial angle ko logon ne banaya ‘I am anti-this, I am anti-that’. Among the Khans, Shah Rukh is the only nationalist. Baaki kisi ko kuch nation se lena dena nahi hai.” Watch the video below:

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “This guy is a vitriolic hatemonger who has chosen path of hate for remaining relevant. Should be ignored by civilized people.” While another said, “SRK is a patriot!!! But …. this guy is an idiot with a lovely voice”

A third one wrote, “He always seems angry about something for a man with a soft sweeter singing voice.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, where he will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu.

