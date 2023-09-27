Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a well-known Bollywood playback singer who has crooned hit tracks, including Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’s Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein, Coolie No. 1’s Goriya Chura Na, Yes Boss’ Main Koi Aisa Geet, Baadshah’s title track and many more. However, he prefers not to work with ace music maestro AR Rahman.

In a recent chat, the singer – who has crooned over 6000 songs in over 1000 films- got candid about his not-so-pleasant working experience with the Oscar-winning composer and called it an ‘unmusical’ experience. Read on to know all he said.

In a chat with Lehren Retro (via Indian Express), Abhijeet Bhattacharya opened up about his experience working with AR Rahman. Recalling the musician approaching him for Rangeela’s ‘Kya Kare Kya Na Kare,’ Abhijeet stated that Udit Narayan had already recorded that song. He said, “They called me saying the song has been changed, and since Udit has already sung for the character, your vocals will be used in a different way.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya further added that “there was no method to the work”, and he found himself waiting around the hotel room for long hours. Further talking about his experience working with AR Rahman, the musician recalled missing an appointment the next day because he was stuck in Chennai. He also added that he had no idea what the song was all about as he was not given anything to rehearse beforehand. He said, “I realised that this is not a place for music. He was just recording patches.”

In the same conversation, Abhijeet shared that he found the experience “unmusical.” Eventually, he found that AR Rahman retained Udit Narayan’s version. A few years later, Bhattacharya recalled Rahman calling him to record Dil Hi Dil Mein’s ‘Ae Nazneen Suno Na’ at 2:30 am, resulting in him missing his next day’s appointments. He shared that when he recorded this song, Rahman wasn’t even present, and he sang under the supervision of Rahman’s assistant.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya then added that when AR Rahman’s team called him again, he put his foot down and said he would only work as per his own schedule and wouldn’t sit around for days to record. The result – they never worked with each other again.

What do you think of these revelations made about AR Rahman by Abhijeet Bhattacharya? Let us know them in the comments.

For more news and updates from Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Vs Salaar Box Office Clash Exclusive: Not A Show Of One-Upmanship But This Is The Real Reason Why Producer Vijay Kiragandur Is Opting For December 22nd Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News