Another day, another milestone for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki & it continues its obsession of crossing ‘six films’ at the worldwide box office. A fresh lot of 6 movies have bitten the dust & this time, it’s a pretty exciting list to look at. Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer, on its way to the 400 crore club, now stands at 323.77 crores (worldwide gross). It completed 8 days at the box office on Thursday.

In India, the film has clocked 160.22 crores (gross), which will take its net figure to 189.05 crores. Talking about Shah’s ruling region, i.e., overseas, the film has crossed the 130-crore mark and has now collected 134.72 crores.

Of the six films it has crossed, Dunki has surprisingly surpassed two Salman Khan-led films. One was released in 2012 (Ek Tha Tiger – 320 crores) & another came out in 2019 (Bharat – 323.03 crores).

2 Akshay Kumar films!

There are, again, two Akshay Kumar films – Good Newwz (311.27 crores) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores). Two other films that it has surpassed are Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani at 318 crores & Golmaal Again at 310.67 crores.

It would only get tougher from here because of the slow pace phase it’s getting into. The New Year’s weekend will definitely boost at a certain level, but that’s about it. Word of mouth has come into play, and it’s the major reason this couldn’t be yet another 1000-crore grosser for Shah Rukh Khan in 2023.

Dunki is the Munna Bhai 3 we never got!

We recently talked about how Dunki is the Munna Bhai 3, aka Munna Bhai Chale Amerika, we never got. If you remember the pretty forgettable teaser of Munna Bhai Chale Amerika, it starts with the visual of Sanjay Dutt’s Munna & Arshad Warsi’s Circuit reading the ‘Learn English in 30 days’ book. It goes on to showcase a gag that develops Munna & Circuit’s wish to go to the United States of America, and they need to learn English for the same. Doesn’t it sound too similar to be just a coincidence?

Even in Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s Hardy & his friends aim to go to the UK, and for that, they try to learn the language to crack IELTS from a school mastered by Boman Irani (an integral part of both Munna Bhai & Lage Raho Munna Bhai). For full clarification about the same, click here!

