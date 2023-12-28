2023 is coming to an end, but what is it, even a life without any lows or a little bit of bickering? So even this year, there were a lot of celebrities who landed themselves in controversy by saying or doing the wrong things. Be it Asha Parekh calling out The Kashmir Files team, asking them how much they contributed to Kashmiris from the 400 crores they’ve made from the film, or be it Kangana Ranaut dropping her opinions about everything and anything.

Ameesha Patel grabbed headlines talking about her sour relationship with Gadar director Anil Sharma while she also confessed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to leave Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Many of these controversies shocked the internet, while others were resolved over time. Some of these controversies seemed totally unnecessary, while others had an impact on fans, and they were curious to know every little bit of detail.

So, as the year ends, here are the 22 celebs from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, and others who were caught in controversies this year.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Assumed’ Separation

Rumors were rife that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had moved out of the Bachchan house and is living separately from her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. In fact, a lot was reported and misreported, hinting that the couple is ready to file a divorce and go their separate ways. Rumors even suggested that Aishwarya Rai has been living with her mother for a long time and is separated from her husband already.

In fact, people started noticing unnecessary things to the point they noticed Aradhya Bachchan ignoring her father after her school’s annual function and Aish ignoring Bachchan dancing at the ceremony with Shah Rukh Khan and others. You can check out the video here.

2. Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Wipe It Off’ Comment For Alia Bhatt’s Lipstick

Alia Bhatt and her lipstick were the talk of the town when the actress in one of her videos said that her husband Ranbir Kapoor asked her to wipe off her lipstick if she wore a vibrant shade. All hell broke loose, and the actor was called a misogynist and much more to behave like that! Well, no wonder our ancestors told us to choose our words wisely. Only if Alia had paid attention.

Check out the video shared by a fan club here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir-Alia-Raha (@raliaaha)

3. Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s Supposed Open Relationship

DP and Ranveer graced Koffee with Karan’s couch and presented the most unfiltered conversation about the insecurities of a relationship. While the actress confessed that she kept seeking other probable partners till she settled for Ranveer Singh, her statement was highly misconstrued and misrepresented to the point that they were tagged to be in an open relationship.

Here’s a clip from her viral statement, shared by an Instagram handle spillbee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spill Bee (@spillbee)

4. Salman Khan’s ‘Proper Dress Code’ For Women

Palak Tiwari, in one of her exciting interviews, talked about how Salman Khan has a dress code for women on his sets, and all hell broke loose. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule’ Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, the neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’.”

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cropping Jaya Bachchan!

A lot has been going around with Bachchans this year. And as they say, there is no smoke without fire. Also, every action has an equal and opposite reaction. So this year, two members of the Bachchan family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, were at the Parish Fashion Week. But only one was talked about by the Bachchans – the granddaughter, of course. Even Shweta Bachchan’s post from Paris Fashion Week did not mention Aish at once, and later, Aish posted a picture of Aradhya and Amitabh Bachchan cropping Jaya Bachchan and others! This was just a birthday post but was dissected to the saturation point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dissing Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to call a spade a spade when she went all out about being cornered in Bollywood, getting replaced from projects, and more. She even confessed that she had to search for work outside since she wasn’t getting work in her industry!

7. Hema Malini’s Family’s Absence From Karan Deol’s Wedding

Everyone knows the equation between Deols & Hema Malini and her daughters. Still, the women were dragged when Karan Deol got married. Literally every post and picture on the internet asked Dharmendra where Hema Malini and Esha Deol – Ahana Deol are. This was stretched to a point when even Dharmendra shared a cryptic note that felt like a forced apology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

8. Rana Daggubati’s Apology For Sonam Kapoor

Coming to apologies, even Rana Daggubati had to render a public apology after he cracked a Locker room joke in public and discussed how once he was on sets of his friend Dulquer Salmaan’s film and the actress was busy on her phone talking about shopping while his friend Dulquer waited for the actress. This invited a lot of trolls for Sonam, and later, Rana apologized publicly, saying his words were misinterpreted.

9. Harbhajan Singh’s Tone Deaf Statement On Anushka Sharma

Harbhajan Singh tried making a crass joke at Anushka Sharma during the World Cup 2023 final match. While the camera focussed on Anushka and Athiya Shetty, Harbhajan from the commentary box said something as lame as – “Yahi main soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hogi ya phir films ki.. kyunki cricket ke baare mein toh main jaanta nahi kitni samajh hogi.”

10. Om Raut & Kriti Sanon’s Kiss

Kriti Sanon played Sita in Adipurush, which was the nightmare of this year, and all hell broke loose when a picture of Om Raut giving her a peck while they visited a temple together made its way on the internet!

Phew, way too many controversies in a single year to handle! Which one surprised you the most?

Must Read: Malaika Arora Says “Once Bitten Twice Shy” To Farah Khan Days After Arbaaz Khan’s Second Wedding, Did She Take A Jibe At Ex-Husband?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News