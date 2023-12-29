We have often seen Bollywood celebs being at loggerheads with their co-stars and catfights between the leading ladies. Recently, a Redditor shared an old video of Deepika Padukone where she is seen generalizing her statement when asked about Priyanka Chopra. DP and PeeCee are two of the most loved and top heroines of Hindi cinema. The divas, who have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, reportedly share a warm relationship with each other.

The Cocktail actress along with her husband Ranveer Singh, had arrived for PC and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception in 2018 and an inside video of the divas grooving together on ‘Pinga’ song from their film. Now, an old video that has resurfaced on the web has sparked a debate amongst netizens. Scroll down for details.

During her appearance at Festival De Cannes, when a reporter asked her about her experience of working with Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone refrained from mentioning her name and generalizing her statement. She told international media, “It is fun working with people. It’s always fun collaborating with people who have the same vision for whatever it is you are trying to create.” Soon after the video resurfaced on the web, netizens called her out for being insecure and generalizing her statement.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “She speaks a whole lot and literally say nothing of value in interviews Just throwing around words like i used to do in viva’s,” while another said, “The way and frequency with which she is saying people is pissing me off.”

A third one said, “She was on this actress roundtable (virtual one) when masand asked them which actress they admire. She became so awkward and couldn’t say a single name inspite of the fact that OG Shabana azmi was there too. She has a real problem with name dropping. When sushant died, she made a whole ass post about mental health but couldn’t name him and write a short condolence note.”

While fourth one wrote, “It might have been Bajirao Mastani but it was Kashibai that stole the show. Priyanka really ate that role up. Deepika is still salty about that.”

Coming back, what are your views on this video? Do you think Deepika Padukone deliberately didn’t mention Priyanka Chopra’s name? Or she was just being her candid self? Do let us know.

