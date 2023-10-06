After reports of actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan joining Sunny Deol in the sequel of the 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’ started doing the rounds, filmmaker J.P. Dutta’s daughter and director Nidhi Dutta cleared the air on the same.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nidhi said that the casting is not finalized.

Nidhi Dutta wrote: “To all #Border2 Patriots! Excitement is brewing, but let’s clear the air. Rumors are swirling, but as of now, no cast is finalized. We share your eagerness & want to update you on every detail. Stay tuned for official news! Your enthusiasm fuels our journey! @TSeries #JPDutta.”

There were reports that Ayushmann Khurrana would play a parallel lead alongside Sunny in this Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta production.

In response to the ongoing speculations, T-Series and Nidhi Dutta’s sources have also refuted the claims of approaching Kartik for ‘Border 2’.

“These rumours are baseless and lack any factual basis.”

‘Border’ was a war film directed by JP Dutta. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is an adaptation of real life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee feature in supporting roles.

Border was mostly shot in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Some parts were also filmed in Jodhpur.

