The New Year’s weekend is here, for which the team of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki must be waiting with bated breath, and rightly so. Things are picking up wildly for the film at the box office once again, and remember, this will be the last peak it will achieve in its lifetime.

There’s every reason to be excited because the jump in day 11 advance booking has been phenomenal for the film. It’s over 50% growth than yesterday, and this number becomes more monumental if you analyze the current situation of the film.

Remember, Dunki stayed stable at lower levels after the long Christmas weekend, so any growth is a good sign. But, growing over 50% in the advance booking sales for day 11 shows how a proper holiday could impact your collections at a broader level.

What are the advance booking figures for Dunki box office day 11?

Before talking about the eleventh day, know that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer had clocked 2.57 crore in advance booking sales on its 10th day. Jumping over 50%, Raj Kumar Hirani’s family entertainer has collected 3.90 crore (excluding blocked tickets) on day 11.

How many tickets were sold?

If you go by the number of tickets sold, it was around 96,000 yesterday. But, today, over 1.51+ lakh tickets are already sold, which also states a 55% increase when compared to yesterday. Remember, this will only grow further with the real-time data of people booking throughout the day.

Today is the most important day in Dunki’s lifetime as it’ll lay the base for the film’s second innings at the box office. The clash with Salaar has already impacted what it could’ve, and the content, too, has applied brakes to some extent.

More about Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani‘s comeback after Sanju was touted to be his biggest film to date owing to it was with Shah Rukh Khan, but it surely didn’t match up to the sky-high expectations of the viewers. Clashing with another biggie from the South led to the film losing a considerable chunk of screens.

