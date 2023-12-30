On its Day 8, the Hindi version of Salaar has entered the 100 Crore Club. The film collected 6 crores more on Friday and that has pushed the overall collections to 100 crores. There was a bit of drop in numbers when compared to Thursday and that’s on expected lines.

From today, there should be good momentum all over again and especially at the mass centres and single screens, there should be added footfalls. With this, Prabhas has scored yet another century in a Hindi release outside the Baahubali franchise. He has already done with Saaho and Adipurush, and Salaar has joined the list.

To think of it, Saaho had average reviews, Adipurush has disastrous critical response and then Salaar has also seen a mixed response. Still if the actor is delivering centuries consistently (with Radhe Shyam as the only exception) then that says a lot about his stardom.

Of course Prashanth Neel‘s film came with an expectation of entering the 200 Crore Club at least in the Hindi version. Though that won’t happen, the ultimate aim would be to go past the 150 crore mark.

Had there been a jump in numbers on Friday then that would have been a given. However in absence of that, it would all boil down to whether there is an increment in numbers from today till Monday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

