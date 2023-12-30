Salaar, starring Prabhas in the titular role, is doing good at the Indian box office. Even though the big drops have been evident during the weekdays, the huge start has helped the film go above the respectable total. As the second weekend has already started, all eyes are set on how the biggie performs, and as the advance booking for day 9 suggests, it’s going to be a solid second Saturday. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action thriller was always going to be a front-loaded affair. Still, it could have been much bigger in terms of collection, but the mixed response from critics and audiences has hampered the run. Also, do not forget that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is giving a tough competition in the Hindi belt.

Day 9 advance booking of Salaar

Coming to the advance booking report, Salaar has sold over 1.90 lakh tickets across the country for day 9. It equals a collection of 3.60 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). The Hindi dubbed version has contributed the biggest chunk of pre-sales, followed by the original Telugu version.

Salaar to witness a big jump today

While the advance booking is good, Salaar will largely depend on over-the-counter ticket sales, and it seems that there will be a massive jump, and collection might even cross the 15 crore mark. Despite Dunki’s presence, the film will see a rise today in the mass centers, and night occupancies would be solid considering tomorrow on Sunday. Let’s see how the second Saturday turns out to be.

Salaar’s run at the Indian box office

As per early trends, the Prabhas starrer earned in the range of 9.50-10.50 crores on day 8 and took its total to 317.45-318.45 crores at the Indian box office. By the end of the second weekend, the mark of 350 crores is expected to be crossed. After that, the next big target will be to surpass the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores) and emerge as Prabhas’ second-highest net grosser in India.

More about Salaar

Released on 22nd December, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and Tinnu Anand in key roles.

