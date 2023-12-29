Dunki, led by Shah Rukh Khan, has passed over a week at the box office but is still going strong. There are multiple options for Bollywood fans at the ticket windows. Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal is about to complete a month but is still witnessing impressive footfalls. Prabhas’ Salaar is another roadblock. But Rajkumar Hirani’s dramedy continues its decent run. Scroll below for day 9 early trends!

So far, the film has made box office collections of about 160.21 crores. The film is pacing towards the 100 crore club, with ample time to achieve that feat. Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, is the next biggie hitting the big screens. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

Dunki Early Estimates Day 9

Yesterday was the first time that Dunki missed the double-digit mark with its box office collection. The numbers were decent, with 8.21 crores coming in. The need of the hour for Shah Rukh Khan’s film is to hold its fort. It’s a make-or-break scenario since the audience have other choices at the ticket windows.

But today, there is nothing to worry about as the dramedy has raked in decent numbers. As per the latest trends flowing in, Dunki has added collections in the range of 10-11 crores to its kitty. This is a drop of about 22-34% compared to yesterday’s collection.

The total now lands somewhere between 170.22-171.22 crores.

Dunki has the scope to score another big weekend!

After the 5-day long opening weekend, Dunki is set for another streak of success. The numbers witnessed a boost during the evening and night shows today since it’s the beginning of the weekend.

There’s another scope to rake in massive collections in the next three days, thanks to New Year’s holiday on Monday. It is now to be seen whether Shah Rukh Khan’s film will grab or miss this opportunity!

Dunki at the worldwide box office

At the worldwide box office, Dunki has entered the 300 crore club. Leading lady Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram stories and announced that the film has made 323.77 crores globally.

The film is already successful in its theatrical run due to its controlled budget of 120 crores.

