It’s going to be a week of milestones for Salaar (Hindi). First and foremost, it should cross the lifetime collections of the last Prabhas starrer in Hindi, Adipurush, today. It was a touch and go for the film to have achieved it yesterday itself, but then there was a miss by a few lakhs. Currently, the film stands at 135.50 crores*, what with 3 crores* more coming in on Thursday.

Adipurush’s (Hindi) lifetime was 136 crores, and as you read this, that total would have been surpassed by the Prashant Neel-directed Salaar. Since the action drama has as it is been playing in that 3 crores range right through the weekdays, one doesn’t foresee much of a drop today, especially due to zero competition due to a lack of new releases. Hence, the numbers may just about sustain at the same levels today.

However, the makers of Salaar would be looking at a jump in numbers over the weekend so that the 150 crores mark is crossed soon enough. Ideally, that should happen by the close of Week 3 itself, with a maximum chunk of moolah coming on Saturday and Sunday. Once that happens, the lifetime numbers of Saaho (Hindi), another of Prabhas’ films that had reached 150 crores, would be crossed as well post which around 5-10 crores more should be added before its run comes to a close. This one is an above-average affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

