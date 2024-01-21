It was a huge Saturday for HanuMan as the Hindi version ended up collecting almost double what it had done the day before. On the second Friday, the film had collected 2.05 crores at the box office, and now, on the second Saturday (day 9), the collections have zoomed up to 4.02 crores. This is simply excellent, as in its opening weekend, too, there was a jump where collections moved from 2.15 crores to 4.05 crores, and now that has happened all over again in the second weekend, too.

Now, the Teja Sajja starrer is assured of a lifetime of over 50 crores as the overall numbers are already near 30 crores. With 28.99 crores in its kitty already, today, the collections should reach around 35 crores, and from there, gathering those 15 crores more won’t be an issue at all. In fact, given the manner in which the film is running at the box office, the making cost would be recovered through the combination of Hindi theatrical collections and moolah that comes from OTT and satellite.

There would be huge profits from the Telugu version, and the makers will enjoy additional moolah from the Hindi version. With at least 100 crores on the cards from there as an overall south total, those who have invested in HanuMan are now sitting on a gold mine. While Prasanth Varma will have a lot of money at his disposal, the strength of HanuMan lies in the modest costs that it has been made, and one just hopes that the sequel also follows the same setup rather than going overboard.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates! Also, check out the box office verdict page of 2024.



