Singer Dolly Parton, who will turn 75 in January, says she will never grow old. The country music star joined Oprah Winfrey for an episode of “The Oprah Conversation” where she spoke about her looks and more, reports people.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As you reach each milestone age, I want to know what impact, if any, does the number have on you?” Winfrey asked.

“I don’t think about my life in terms of numbers. First of all, I ain’t never gonna be old because I ain’t got time to be old. I can’t stop long enough to grow old,” she replied.

Parton said she is going to “be the best I can be at whatever age”.

“I bet you I won’t look much different when I’m 95 if I live that long, because I’m like the Gabor sisters,” she said referring to the late Hungarian socialites.

“I’m gonna look like a cartoon,” she jokingly said.

“I’ll have on the make-up. I’ll look as young as my plastic surgeons will allow me and (with) the make-up and lighting and all that. But I think more than anything, it’s about what comes from inside you.”

Parton thinks it’s about the attitude and you “gotta shine from within. Sometimes, that can make you feel young and make you seem young to other people”.

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton is keeping up her glamour routine even in the time of social distancing.

“(I’m) following all the social distancing rules, living on faith,” Parton told people.com.

“I’m still working like always, trying to bring some light anywhere that I can.”

She is also following her glam routine religiously.

“I always say that the only way I’d be caught without make-up is if a radio fell into the bathtub and electrocuted me,” she joked.

“So yes, I’m always in glam!”

In these trying times, Parton wants those in need to “keep the faith”.

“God is looking out for us. We will come out on the other side of this, and we’re all going to be better people for it. Take care of each other from afar and continue to send love to your friends, family and everyone suffering,” said the veteran singer.

Meanwhile, Parton has curated an ‘At Home Together’ playlist on Spotify.

Must Read: Fantastic Four Actress Kate Mara Shares Unpleasant Experience Working With Male Directors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube