Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. Reportedly, in the film, he will face off against various villains from past Spider-Man cinematic incarnations. Interestingly, the villains will be getting a solo films Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius which will be coming this year.

Sony is now expanding its roster of Spider-Man-adjacent films in an attempt to build out their own cinematic universe. The studio is planning to make films based on Kraven the Hunter, Silver Sable, Black Cat, and more in various stages of development. Now another hero could be joining the universe.

According to The Illuminerdi, Sony is developing a live-action film based on a somewhat obscure character from the ’90s, Dusk. In the comics, Dusk is a code name that has been passed on to multiple characters in the Negative Zone who are trying to defeat Blastaar. It was revealed to be a costume worn by many different people to make Dusk more than a single person but a symbol.

Even Spider-Man took on the black costume during the Identity Crisis storyline. Later, Cassie St. Commons inherited the costume after Spider-Man. She gains ghostly abilities like teleportation, manipulating shadows, and possessing clairvoyance, making her an effective vigilante. However, in exchange, she lives in a state between life and death.

Dusk may be a lesser-known hero now but with the right story and creative team, there is potential for the next big Marvel superhero.

Meanwhile, recent reports claim that Olivia Wilde will be directing a Sony Marvel movie and it seems the film’s central character would be Spider-Woman. The studio is also planning a spin-off on obscure characters like Jackpot and Madame Webb.

