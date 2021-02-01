South Korean boy band BTS is taking the world by storm. The song, Dynamite, has become a big hit across the world. It peaked at number one on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Even the colourful ensembles BTS wore in the song, were also donated to the Grammy Museum.

Reportedly, the donated costumes were sold more than eight times the amount they were estimated to bring in. MusiCares and Julien’s Auctions have now revealed during a press release that all the benefit to artists and music community professionals in times of need.

According to official Twitter handle of Julien’s Auctions, BTS’s costumes were sold for $162,500 and Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber HIKAKIN bought the costumes.

SOLD for $162,500! The costumes worn in the music video of the mega-hit song "Dynamite" donated by GRAMMY Nominated BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today's Charity Relief Auction. pic.twitter.com/znJB0ZlrXH — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 31, 2021

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Grammys revealed, “BTS kicked off the initiative in the previous announcement of the generous offering of their pastel-coloured ensembles (estimate: $20,000-$40,000), worn in their 2020 music video for ‘Dynamite’, the global superstars’ smash hit and first No. 1 single in the U.S. BTS earned their first GRAMMY nomination for the song in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 2021 GRAMMYs.”

Apart from BTS’s colourful costumes, other top-selling items featured in the auction were Joe Walsh’s signed Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar with the original Gibson hardshell case donated by Gibson Guitars, original painting of Coldplay’s Chris Martin by Billy Morrison, a Schecter bass guitar signed by Nikki Sixx with a handwritten note from him, Pete Townsend’s blue boiler suit and long beige linen ‘kimono’ coat worn on stage in 2019, mentioned in Julian Auction’s official website.

Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band, BTS is now gearing up for the release of a new version of their latest album ‘BE’ releasing on February 19. BTS’ BE (Deluxe Edition) was released on November 20, 2020, soon it reached No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track ‘Life Goes On’ earning No. 1 spot on Hot 100 on Billboard charts. The title track became the first Korean song to ever top the chart.

