Socialite Kourtney Kardashian is said to be dating long-time friend Travis Barker and her latest post on his social media post has caught the attention of fans.

Travis Barker had shared a throwback post on Sunday, with his former band Blink-182. He captioned the video, saying: “My first punk band FEEBLE.” While his post was swamped with comments from fans around the world, there was a comment from Kourtney, too.

Reacting to the post shared by Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian simply wrote: “wow”.

Kourtney and Travis are reportedly dating after being friends for a long time. They had also spent quality time at Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home recently.

According to sources, the Kardashian family is very happy that Kourtney Kardashian has found love again and approves of Travis Barker.

Just not that, it is even said that ex-husband Scott Disick is elated to hear the news too! Contrary to expectations, he couldn’t be happier with the fact that Kourtney has finally moved on!

“He’s (Scott) really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it’s not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship. She hasn’t dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy. There’s no romance there (between Scott and Kourtney) and he couldn’t be happier that she’s moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney’s in a good place, then Scott is happy for them,” a source told eonline.com.

