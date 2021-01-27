Advertisement

Angelina Jolie is a definition of perfection. The 45-year-old actress started off really early in her career and was initially rejected from modelling gigs in the west. Today, we bring a throwback portrait of the diva from 1991 when she was just 16-year-old and was starting off in the Hollywood industry.

Angelina’s father belonged to the same industry and was a renowned American actor and so was her mother, Marcheline Bertrand.

Coming from such a strong background, Angelina Jolie still had a fair share of struggles in her career. Today, we bring you a beautiful portrait of her from 1991 when she was just 16 and posing in a pink-coloured bikini.

Take a look:

If that’s not perfection, we don’t know what is.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie was spotted in Los Angeles recently in an all-black ensemble with her son Knox, 12. Take a look:

angelina jolie wearing black clothes..uh we love to see it! pic.twitter.com/u58YoMP7aa — rai ४; eternals (@spacejolie) January 25, 2021

Jolie was dressed in a black top with a long black coat, pants, and leather boots and a matching mask. Amid the ongoing global pandemic, her six kids Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14; and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, have all been quarantining with their mother in her LA home.

Last year, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt was spotted leaving her house after meeting his children. The Maleficent actress shares her six children with the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actor.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that Angelina Jolie has ulterior motives in this custody battle against Brad Pitt. The actress wants to leave her ex-husband broke. Not just that, she also has intentions to get full custody of the kids.

Sources close to New Idea reveal the same as, “She’s (Angelina Jolie) still gunning for full custody. And if that happens, Brad Pit will be paying her child support, plus alimony. In other words, he’ll be broke with no kids!”

