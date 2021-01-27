Jared Leto shares rock climbing pics, fans are loving it

Jared Leto is gearing up for the Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Director’s Cut. While on that he has recently revealed that he was unaware about the pandemic outbreak till March. The actor in a latest interview has spoken about the same and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Jared Leto took part in a two week silent meditation camp just when USA was facing one of the strongest wave of the pandemic. The actor revealed that he got to know the seriousness of the situation much later

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jared Leto said, “When I went away, there were about 150 cases,” the Oscar winner began, “and just in that short amount of time, when I came out, there was a shutdown, a state of emergency and the whole world had changed.”

Advertisement

“And I didn’t turn on my phone until I went back to L.A. So, I drove the whole way trying to be, like, peaceful and zen, keep the feeling going. I got back, and I was, you know, kind of shocked. It was like Rip Van Winkle,” Jared Leto added.

Recently Leto posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, the actor is wearing a mask and climbing up on an undisclosed picturesque locale.

“Anyone else in the mood for some time outdoors?” Jared Leto captioned the image

Fans have clearly loved Leto’s adventure post. The image trended on the photo-sharing website, and has over 266K likes.

The actor recently shared that he enjoyed working with Zack Snyder on the director’s version of Justice League, known as the Snyder cut. He will reprise the role of the Joker in the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Jared Leto had played the Joker in the 2016 release, Suicide Squad. He says he loves the chance to play the part of the DC Comics villain again.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Begins Shoot In Australia, Says, “Let’s Begin The Healing & Stand Together In Unity”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube