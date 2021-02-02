Brad Pitt has always been a lover boy. From Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie, everyone knows the history. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was said to have moved on with Nicole Poturalski. The couple was even spotted jetting off for a vacation at South Of France. Months after the split, things seem to have taken a new twist as Nicole is reportedly pregnant. Below is all the scoop you need!

For the unversed, Brad and Nicole first sparked off romance rumours back in August. They were spotted jetting off to South Of France by onlookers. The word spread like a wildfire and the couple reportedly enjoying a vacation at Château Miraval. Yes, the property he co-owns with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

In October, it was confirmed that Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have split. Rumours stated that ‘it was never meant to be’ and the duo wasn’t serious for each other. Amidst it all, now reports suggest that the German model is pregnant with Brad’s child.

According to New Idea, Nicole Poturalski was spotted with a baby bump underneath her jacket. Furthermore, the report even suggested that the baby belongs to Brad Pitt and the model is in her second trimester. “There’s been buzz that she’s carrying Brad’s baby,” revealed a source close to the development.

On the other hand, Brad is reportedly not believing it. First off, he doesn’t buy the fact that the baby could belong to him. Furthermore, it is said to be Nicole who ended the romance as she apparently wanted to priorities her son and husband.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski are also not in touch. So, even if Nicole may be pregnant, Brad feels he has nothing to do with it.

Truth? Only time will tell!

