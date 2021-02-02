While Black Panther 2 feature film continues to capture all our attention with every speculation and confirmed update, seems like the director of the film Ryan Coogler has some more surprises for us in the store. If the latest update is to go by the creator has signed a huge deal with The Walt Disney Company and is all set make a series based on the Wakanda empire and we cannot wait for this already. The series has already gotten a green signal and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per the latest big news, Ryan Coogler with his Proximity Media has signed a five year overall deal with The Walt Disney Company. The makers alongside with their Black Panther series are also allowed to make projects on their other properties too.

As per Deadline, Ryan Coogler who is busy shaping Black Panther 2 feature, will convert the world of Wakanda for a series. The first in the list will delve in the landscape rule by T’Challa so far. Talking about the same, Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company, said “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Ryan Coogler, on the other hand, said, “It’s an honour to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through Disney platforms.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler also expressed his excitement on working with Kevin Feige. He said, “We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

