Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is all set to make his debut as an executive producer in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller The Tomorrow War. In a recent conversation, the actor – who also plays the lead in the film – revealed why he was interested in portraying Dan Forester.

Talking about the film and why it captivated him, Chris said, “I just loved it from beginning to end.” He further added, “It’s a fantastic original concept filled with humour and heart, but it’s also a gigantic movie with a ton of action and visual spectacle. Best of all, it’s grounded in real relationships. I have to confess, making a film where I get to fight aliens and save the world while cracking the occasional joke is right in my wheelhouse.”

Chris Pratt found it cool to be part of the process and give his input as a producer.

“(Director) Chris McKay and his team of designers and visual effects artists pioneered incredible new technologies to bring the creatures to life in this movie, and it was extremely cool to be part of that process and give my input as an executive producer along the way,” Chris Pratt says.

The Tomorrow War also features JK Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin and Edwin Hodge. The film is set to premiere on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

