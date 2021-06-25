When Mila Kunis Was Shamed For Breastfeeding In Public & She Said, "We Se*ualise The Breast So Much..."

It’s 2021 & the topic of breastfeeding in a public place is still considered to be controversial for many. Five years in the past from now, Friends With Benefits’ actress Mila Kunis slammed people trolling her for nursing her kid in public.

Advertisement

She made a strong argument about how women should be allowed to breastfeed their kids wherever they feel without judgment. Kunis also revealed that all these things made her husband feel weird.

Advertisement

While promoting her film Bad Moms in New York back in 2016, Mila Kunis said, “I support every woman’s choice in what she wants to do and whatever makes them happy, but for me, I did nurse my child, and I literally breastfed everywhere.”

“There were many times where I didn’t bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports, and in planes. Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She’s hungry. I need to feed her whether it’s out of a bottle or out of my b**b no matter where I was,” added Kunis.

On these things taking her back, Mila Kunis had said, “It always made my husband, and I feel a little weird. It took us a little back because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way], and we were like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it’s so not a sexual act. It didn’t matter to me what other people thought.”

“That’s what I chose to do, but I think it’s unfortunate that people are so hard on women who choose to do it and do it in public. In the States and in our culture, we se*ualise the breast so much that there’s an aspect of it that people don’t know how to wrap their head around the idea of showing your breast in public. But I respect the opinions on both sides. If it’s not for you, don’t look,” concluded Mila Kunis.

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Took A Kicka*s Revenge From Justin Bieber During His Relationship With Sofia Richie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube