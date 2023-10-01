If there’s one separation that everyone’s talking about, it’s Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s. Nobody saw that coming, and the ex-couple shares two kids together, which they’ll be co-parenting henceforth. While their divorce battle has turned ugly, reports claim that Jonas’ often compared Sophie with Priyanka Chopra, who happens to be her sister-in-law, and that allegedly put the GOT actress under a lot of stress and netizens on social media are now reacting to this. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Sophie and Joe married in May 2019 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family in Las Vegas. The event took place immediately after the Billboard Music Awards, and it surprised all their fans.

Now, talking about the latest scoop on the ex-couple, a Reddit thread by Bolly Blinds N Gossip allegedly claims that Joe Jonas’ family often compared his ex-wife Sophie Turner with Priyanka Chopra. For those who don’t know the relationship between the two, PeeCee is married to Nick Jonas, who happens to be the younger brother of Joe.

Reacting to the post on the platform, a user commented, “Jaithani dewarani mei comparison to purana silsila hai.”

Another user commented, “toh foreign mein bhi jethani devrani wale lafde hote hain?”

A third commented, “Chopraji ki beti is the new Sharma ji ka beta”

A fourth commented, “Jaat, Paat, Dharam, Race, Country sab badal do lekin Bahun ke beech ka tension har taraf same rehta hai”

What are your thoughts on Joe Jonas’ family allegedly comparing Sophie Turner with Priyanka Chopra? Tell us in the space below.

