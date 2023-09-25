Kylie Minogue can’t wait to “party” during her Las Vegas residency.

The 55-year-old pop star will begin her residency at The Venetian hotel in Sin City in November, and Kylie has revealed that she can’t wait to have some fun in Vegas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylie Minogue told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Hell yes, I will go out in Vegas.”

“I can walk down the strip. Why not? I will figure it out. I did that when I did a pre-show visit to check out the city. I can still party. My typical thing is that I say, ‘No, no, I can’t – it’s a school night. I’m busy’,” Kylie Minogue added.

“But then I go and I am the last one there. I am up on top of the bar. That is usually me.”

Despite this, Kylie doesn’t have any interest in hitting the roulette tables in Vegas.

The pop star is instead keen to enjoy “the entertainment and the food”.

Kylie Minogue said: “Honestly, I am really not good at gambling. It’s not my thing.

“I will probably say, ‘Right, you have 20 bucks’ and go to a ten-cent slot machine.

“I am just there for the entertainment and the food.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Once Backed Her Bombshell Character In Wolf Of Wall Street Wearing A Short Dress & Use Of N*dity In Films: “… That Feels Empowering”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News